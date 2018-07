Не використовував навіть ласти: українець встановив новий національний рекорд з дайвінгу (відео)

Officially National Record Holder for Ukraine #VB2018 Thank you, nic.ua for the sponsorship! The following people are inspired & helped me to achieve this record: Carlos Coste — my Mentor Coach and #Bonaire; Sergey Busargin — my first Freediving Instructor #Thailand; Shane Tierney — my Coach in #Bali; Alexey Molchanov — inspired and helped with the technic #Russia; Adam Stern — inspired and helped to connect with Freediving Family Worldwide #Australia; Adam Sellars — helped with the no-fins technic #Australia; Максим Шишкін — helped me with the logo and wetsuit design #Ukraine; Alexander Bubenchikov — inspired and challenged me #Ukraine.