Швейцарія перемогла на Євробаченні: що відомо про переможця

Скільки балів отримала Швейцарія

Артист Nemo зі Швейцарії отримав 591 бал від глядачів та журі.

Швейцарія перемогла на Євробаченні (скріншот)

Що відомо про співака Nemo

Немо Меттлер, відомий під псевдонімом Nemo, народився 3 серпня 1999 року в Більє, Швейцарія, зараз йому 24 роки. За знаком зодіаку він Лев.

З самого дитинства хлопець захоплювався музикою і вже в юному віці опанував гру на скрипці, фортепіано і барабанах.

Його музичний талант помітили рано, і у 18 років він випустив платиновий сингл і два мініальбоми, за що отримав п'ять нагород на престижній премії Swiss Music Awards.

У 2020 році молодий музикант почав активно просуватися за межі своєї рідної країни, випустивши кілька пісень англійською мовою і записавши альбом "Whatever Feels Right".

Меттлер виділяється унікальним і виразним стилем: у нього короткі кучері, прозорі окуляри й оригінальний одяг.

У 2023 році Немо оголосив про свою небінарну гендерну ідентичність і попросив звертатися до нього займенником "вони".

Виступ Nemo у фіналі Євробачення - відео

Текст пісні "The Code"

"Whoa-oh-oh

Welcome to the show, let everybody know

I'm done playing the game, I'll break out of the chains

You better buckle up, I'll pour another cup

This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend

This story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Yeah

Let me tell you a tale about life

'Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight

Who decides what's wrong, what's right?

Everything is balance, everything's light

I got so much on my mind, and I been awake all night

I'm so pumped, I'm so psyched

It's bigger than me, I'm getting so hyped, like

let me taste the lows and highs

(Oh) let me feel that burning fright

(Oh) this story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Somewhere between the O's and ones

That's where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a-

Somewhere between the O's and ones

That's where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a drum

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh".

Пісня Nemo "The Code" - кліп